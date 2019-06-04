The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Sherry Jean (Lowe) Dunham

Sherry Jean (Lowe) Dunham Obituary
Sherry Jean Dunham (Lowe) November 11, 1947 - May 27, 2019 Sherry has been received into the arms of her loving Savior. She leaves behind three children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by a brother and sister. She lived a life full of joy and happiness. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 7 at 11:30 am for all who wish to attend at Calvary Chapel Hemet Fellowship Hall (Hemet St. and Shadow Lane). Donations in lieu of flowers accepted at McWayne Family Funeral Home. McWane Family Funeral Home 350 N. San Jacinto St. Hemet, CA 92543 (951) 658-9497
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 4, 2019
