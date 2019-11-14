The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
SHERRY LYNN TERCERO Sherry Lynn Tercero, age 62, born to Roger Henry and Leatrice Joy Crawford ( Nee Anderson) in Rockford, Illinois, February 15, 1957, went with the Lord after a long illness November 6, 2019. A longtime resident of Hemet, she graduated from Hemet High School in 1975 where she served as a cheerleader. Sherry was very active in the community, as a member of the Hemet-San Jacinto Jay-Cee's, she worked many a Ramona Pageant, served as chairperson on several Christmas parades and chaired the Miss Hemet-San Jacinto Pageant. She had many jobs and spent 25 plus years in the medical field. Sherry loved spending time with her family and friends. Traveling, cruises, summers in Big Bear and the beach. Thomas Kincaid and oh yes, Elvis. Preceded in death by her father Roger Henry, 1990, and her mother Leatrice Joy in September 2019. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Russell; her sons and 7 grandchildren: Brad (Erin), Hailey and Jackson; Joshua ( Nicole), Cole, Tyler, Landon, Cameron; Christian (Ashley) Sawyer; her brother Roger Michael Crawford (Roxie); niece Patricia (Rick) Liliana, Alicia and RJ Cazaras; sister-in-law Linda Goodman; nieces Aylassa, Emma, Rose, Sarah, Hanna and nephew Elija. Sherry is loved by many and will be missed by more. A celebration of life honoring Sherry will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1PM at McWane Family Funeral Home, 350 N. San Jacinto St. Hemet, California 92543. Interment will be at Riverside National Cemetery with immediate family at a later date.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 14, 2019
