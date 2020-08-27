Sherwin (Chris) Christianson Chris, a 25 year resident of Julian, California, passed away on August 15, 2020 at the age of 85. He was a resident of Riverside for 40 years prior to moving to Julian in 1995 after retiring from the Press-Enterprise where he worked in the Facilities Department for 25 years. He was the youngest of 8 children born into a large Norwegian family on July 27, 1935 in Briton, South Dakota. Surviving is his only sister; Carol Pollock of Lake Elsinore, nieces Pamela and Kristi, and grandniece Amanda, who he was very close too. Also survived by many other nieces, nephews and cousins near and far. Chris was a proud 51 year member of Alcoholics Anonymous. He was also a member of the Julian Melodrama Group. Graveside service will be Sat., August 29 at 10:30 AM at Haven of Rest Cemetery in Julian. COVID19 safety precautions need to be observed.





