SHIRLEY ANN HEUSNER Feb. 12, 1933 - Oct. 9, 2019 Shirley went to be with the Lord on October 9, 2019. Born in Buffalo, NY to Harry & Alice (Beedy) Montooth. Her parents migrated to California when she was three years old. She was raised in the Silver Lake Section of Los Angeles. Shirley attended Catholic Grade & High School in Los Angeles. She graduated from Riverside City College. She was married to Paul Heusner in 1952 at March Air Force Base Chapel in Riverside, CA They raised their four children in the Hardman Center & Jurupa areas of Riverside, CA. She worked for 13 years as a Special Education Aide for Jurupa Unified School District at Rubidoux High School. She retired and moved to Homeland, CA. At the time of her death she was a member of St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church in Sun City, CA and a Homebound Eucharistic Minister with her husband Paul for the Homeland, Romoland areas. She was also involved with the pro-life movement at her church. Shirley is survived by her four children: Tom, Cherry Valley, CA. Paula Berg (Bruce), Durango, CO. Peggy Sherman (Joseph), Durango, Co. & Steven Heusner (Lydia), Riverside, CA; seven grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; half-sisters, Debbie Pick & Diana Green, Byron Bay, Australia and cousin Gail Grove, Torrance, CA. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul Heusner; half-brother, Jim Montooth; uncle, George Beedy; step-mother, Dorothy Montooth; father, Harry Wayne Montooth; mother, Mary Alice Mix; brother, Richard Montooth and cousin, Dave Beedy. Catholic Funeral Mass to be held on December 6, 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 27931 Murrieta Road, Sun City, CA. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to: Pro-Life Movement, (baby gift bags) St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019