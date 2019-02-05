|
June 9, 1936 - January 18, 2019 On January 18, 2019 Shirley Ann Campbell departed this life that she entered on June 9, 1936. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 62 years, Robert Campbell. Shirley, born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, was a resident of Riverside, California for over 65 years, and a sister to Pamlie Davis and Les Young, both of Riverside. Her other siblings were Mary, David and Mike who have preceded her. Shirley has two sons, Kenneth and his wife Denise, of Riverside; Brian and his wife Marilyn of Hesperia, California. She is survived by four grandchildren, Heather Stokes, Jennifer Campbell, Andrew Campbell and Zachary Campbell and by seven great-grandchildren. Shirley was employed as a receptionist at the Motorola facilty in Riverside, where she met Robert. Upon the birth of Kenneth, she became a full-time doting mother to her soon-to-be family of three men. This family four-some would soon be taking months-long trips across the U.S. in a travel trailer, where Shirley would collect a small rock or pebble as a memento of her visits. She eventually returned to the working world as a salesclerk for Gemco. Services will be held at 1:30pm on February 12, 2019 at Olivewood Memorial Park. WL00188480-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2019