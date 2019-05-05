|
SHIRLEY JEAN GOTTULA
Age 84, of Avalon California, passed away on April 9, 2019. Shirley was born on January 11, 1935. She is survived by a son Art Gottula, of Las Vegas Nevada, two grandchildren, from her son Robert Eugean Gottula (deceased); Tamar Gottula of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Gary Gottula of Salt Lake City, Utah, and one great grandson Daniel Gottula from Las Vegas Nevada son of Tamara Gottula.
A celebration of life will be held for her on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM at (private residence) 41954 Crest Drive, Hemet, California, 92544. RSVP (951)-766-7137 (if attending). Send cards to Crest Drive address.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 5, 2019