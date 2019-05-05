Home

Shirley Gottula

Shirley Gottula Obituary
SHIRLEY JEAN GOTTULA
 Age 84, of Avalon California, passed away on April 9, 2019. Shirley was born on January 11, 1935. She is survived by a son Art Gottula, of Las Vegas Nevada, two grandchildren, from her son Robert Eugean Gottula (deceased); Tamar Gottula of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Gary Gottula of Salt Lake City, Utah, and one great grandson Daniel Gottula from Las Vegas Nevada son of Tamara Gottula.
A celebration of life will be held for her on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM at (private residence) 41954 Crest Drive, Hemet, California, 92544. RSVP (951)-766-7137 (if attending). Send cards to Crest Drive address.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 5, 2019
