Shirley (La Rue) Mann February 13, 1939 - April 23, 2019 Shirley Jean (La Rue) Mann quietly passed away on April 23, 2019, her husband Don at her side, after battling cancer for several years. She was born on February 13, 1939, in Eminence, Missouri to Edward and Blanche La Rue. Shirley and her mother left Missouri in 1941 by bus, traveling the Mother Road, Route 66, to California to join Edward who had preceded them to work in the Southern California aircraft factories. She grew up and attended public schools in the San Fernando Valley suburbs of Los Angeles. She worked at Bendix Corp and Collins Radio companies after graduating from high school in 1957. It was at Collins Radio that she met a U.S. Navy veteran in 1959. She and Don Mann were married in September of that year—a marriage that lasted until her death, almost 60 years later. In their life in the Valley, they added a son, Kenneth in 1964 and a daughter, Karen in 1966. Shirley was a stay-at-home mother until the children entered junior high school. In the late 1970s, Shirley began her college studies at the newly created Los Angeles Mission College, part of the LAUSD system. The new school's first graduating class included Shirley as the school's first valedictorian. She then went on to a stellar academic career at California State University, Northridge. First graduating, summa cum laude, in 1983 with a BA in History, and then in 1987, taking a MA degree in history, with distinction. She was at the top of her class in the history department in both degrees. She then returned to Los Angeles Mission College to teach both history and English for several years until retirement in 1999. With a fellow teacher, in 1990, Shirley co-edited a college reader (textbook) for use in the English Department of Los Angeles Mission College. The book's title is Good News for Writers. After she and Don had retired, in 1999, they moved to Riverside County, to set up a new home in Murrieta. In retirement, Shirley had more time to enjoy her favorite things; reading, baking, traveling, her PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) sisterhood, folk music, and most importantly, her grandchildren. Mysteries were highest on her reading list, averaging one a week on her Kindle. Baking was most deliciously exhibited by her Christmas cookies of which those few chosen were blessed to receive each December. Also included in her baking excellence were the many themed birthday cakes she made for her grandchildren. No birthday escaped having an original cake with a topper that would appeal to any child. From airplanes and racing cars, to ballerinas and ice skaters. It should be noted that Shirley's cookbook collection exceeded one hundred. She could read them as novels. Traveling included trips to many regions of the U.S.; especially those with historic significance. Such as Williamsburg, Virginia; Plimoth Plantation and Salem, Massachusetts; and several Missions in California. PEO became very important in her later life and she supported it as much as she was able. She even made a trip to Cottey College in Missouri, a favorite of PEO scholarship funding. Her folk music hero is Tom Rush. She also enjoyed Pete Seeger, Bob Dylan, and the like. But most important were her five trips to Denmark. She fell in love with the Danes and their culture. In 2012, Shirley arranged to take her complete family: husband, son, daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter, and grandson to Denmark for a ten day stay in a summer house on a fjord. She considered that one of her greatest accomplishments. Shirley was a devoted member of the Danish Lutheran Church in Yorba Linda. "The friendliest and most loving church ever," as she would say. Shirley was a loving wife and mother and cared deeply for her two grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Donald C. Mann; son, Kenneth Mann; daughter, Karen Park (Dave); granddaughter Violet Park; and grandson, Charlie Park. Special thanks to the "Hospice of the Valleys," for giving so much loving care to Shirley in her final months. Services are scheduled to be held on June 15th at 1:00 pm at the Danish Lutheran Church in Yorba Linda. Her final interment will be at the Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, California. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to your favorite hunger fund. WL00199180-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 12, 2019