Shirley Underwood

March 24,1943 - August 6, 2020 Shirley Jane Underwood, beloved mother, sister and grandmother, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Santa Ana, CA at the age of 77. She was born to her parents, Charles E. Myers and Helen L. (Erb) Myers in Owing Mills, MD on March 24, 1943. She grew up in Littlestown, PA and was a proud member of Littlestown H.S., Class of 1962, and Centenary United Methodist Church. No matter how many times Shirley moved away as she attended school and raised her own family, her heart remained in Pennsylvania, and she was always happiest when she returned home. Shirley was a longtime resident of Corona, CA. She worked in local public school cafeterias for many years and was a member of Corona United Methodist Church. Shirley loved her pet dogs immensely and is no doubt spoiling Buster, the Pekingese, Shadow, the Australian Shepherd mix, and Dutchess, the Irish Setter, as you read this. Shirley loved playing bingo, bowling, attending church, and traveling to Las Vegas. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Charles E. Myers, Jr., Kenneth Myers, and Elmer Myers; and her sisters, Ruth Ann Miller and Barbara Ann Myers. She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Susan Ann (Underwood) Maldonado and her husband Bill, granddaughter Charlotte Maldonado and grandson Carlos Maldonado of Austin, TX; and son Thomas E. Underwood and his wife Misty Marshall of Anaheim, CA; sister Betty L. Hughes of Hanover, PA; brothers Richard Myers of New Oxford, PA and James Myers of High Point, NC and Port Charlotte, FL and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Shirley's family extends its gratitude and appreciation to the memory care unit staff of Hollybrook Senior Living Center of Orange and Cadence hospice staff who cared for her. A memorial to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at a future date in Littlestown, PA when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a local ASPCA or humane society.





