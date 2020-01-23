|
SHIRLEY WEINBERGER Age 88, of Hemet, California, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Born Wednesday, August 5, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Theodore Hansen and the late Margaret Marie Knowlton. Shirley was the wife of John Weinberger and mother to five daughters, Ann Weinberger, Cathy Anady (Dave), Gina Hill (Andy), Nancy Madrid (Patrick) and Joyce Thursby (Don). She is also survived by twenty grandchildren and thirty five great grandchildren. Funeral service is on January, 28, 2020 10:30 A.M at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church located 780 S. State St, Hemet CA 92543. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to go to https://www.smiletrain.org/
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 23, 2020