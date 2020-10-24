1/1
Steven Boyer
November 5, 1950, Altadena, California - October 12, 2020, Ogden, Utah Steven Eugene Boyer passed away suddenly while enjoying a beautiful round of golf with his son on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 69. While the comfort of Steve's warm, welcoming physical presence will be sorely missed, his family, friends, and community know that his humor, compassion, and penchant for fish tales will continue to thrive in the memories of those who loved him and the impact he had on their lives. Steve lived his life to the fullest every day, and his values live on through his partner, best friend, and love of his life, April; his four kids, Stephanie (Richard), Kelsey (Edward), Kevin, and August (Haley); his new grandson, 'Sports Fan' Eddie; his multiple nieces and nephews; and the many friends he made over the years. He is survived by his siblings, Eileen (Carl), Richard (Diane), Douglas (Susan), Greg (Kathleen), Patrick (Natalie), and his in-laws, Frank and Martha Pope and Frank (Lori). He was preceded in death by his parents, step-parents, his brother, James, and long-time adventure buddy, Claud Schneider. Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Oct. 24, 2020.
