STEVEN R. HOOVER
Steven R. Hoover (70) died at home in Riverside, CA, on February 27, 2019 after a decade-long struggle with dementia. He was preceded in death by his parents Clyvern and Dorothy Hoover and Godmother Dorothy Hough. Steve is survived by his wife of 46 years, Shelley, their children Grant and Emily, their spouses, Jesse and Clark, grandchildren, Cole and Claire, sister-in-law Terri, niece Jamie, his three brothers, Michael, Brad and John, their wives, Judy, Linda and Deb, along with many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Steve was a real estate developer and was known for his punctuality, loyalty and sense of humor— his laugh filled a room. A celebration of Steve's life will be at Sandal's Church at 17421 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92504 at 11am on Friday, March 22. In full Steve fashion, we welcome you to wear your favorite sports or Hawaiian themed attire. In lieu of flowers, the family invites friends to make donations in Steve's memory to Steven's Hope at stevenshope.org/support-us.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2019