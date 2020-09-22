1960 - 2020 Dr. Steven M. Beal, DDS passed away on August 25, 2020, at the age of 60 in Murrieta, CA. Dr. Beal was born on May 18, 1960, in Seattle, WA to Raymond and Connie Beal. Steve was an avid swimmer. Beginning to swim at age 5, he continued to compete for Lakeridge Swim Club, Greater Renton Swim Club, Husky Swim Club, Renton High School, Pacific Lutheran University and the University of California San Diego at the national level. After college he frequently hung out in the Cali surf waiting for the perfect wave at Moonlight Beach, his favorite. He loved the outdoors so growing up in the PNW was the perfect playground to hike, bike, camp and fish as a Boy Scout. A few of his best scouting memories took place camping/river rafting on the Colorado River, bicycling Seattle to Wenatchee, hiking & backpacking on Mt. Rainier and in the Cascades. At 18 he earned the highest honor of Eagle Scout along with his Pro Deo et Patria. One of his proudest moments, as a dad, was watching his twin sons receive their Eagle Scout awards. He knew at a very early age he wanted to become a dentist and pursued his dream graduating from the University of California San Diego in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science degree, and the University of California Los Angeles School of Dentistry in 1987 with Doctor of Dental Surgery. Dr. Beal was a past Dental Director of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts where, in addition to his management duties, he donated hundreds of hours to cleft palate repair surgery for children in rural Mexico. While it was his passion to give people the smile they wanted he had a gift of bringing those smiles to light with laughter. He can rest easy knowing that he left this world a better place than he found it using his talents in the field of dentistry. He will be remembered for his zest for life. He lived, laughed and loved. His 3 children were his life. He loved nothing more than spending time with them and watching them grow into beautiful young adults. His life was not met without challenges especially the last 13 years miraculously surviving brain cancer, but he intentionally chose to live a positive purposeful, rich and full life, filled with gratitude and love. He is survived by his three children Morgan Beal, Gabriel Beal and Joshua Beal, all of Murrieta, CA, his father Ray L. Beal of Canyon Lake, CA, his sister Elizabeth Stariha of Seattle, WA, his brother Ray W. Beal of Murrieta, CA. A private family burial will be held. In remembrance of Steve, donations can be made to a local or national brain tumor foundation. To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit thetreesremember.com