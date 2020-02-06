|
Age 59, went peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Steven was born July 1, 1960 in Riverside, California. Steven graduated in 1979 from John W. North High School in Riverside, California. He went to Arizona Technical School for automotive repair. Steven married his beloved wife, Suzanne "Toots" Carranza in October 1989. They had 2 children, Steven Gilbert Carranza and Mia Lynda Carranza. His hobbies included: motocross with his son "G", fishing, golfing and coaching his daughter Mia's softball teams. Steven was preceded in death by his father Manuel Carranza. Memorial Service: February 8, 10:00 am at Montecito Memorial Park & Mortuary, 3520 E. Washington St., Colton, CA 92324
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 6, 2020