STEVEN RICHARD WALKER
September 13, 1946 – March 19, 2019
Precious Son, Husband, Daddy, Grand-Dad, Brother, Uncle and Friend.
Predeceased by his father, Jimmie Richard aka "Dick" Walker, youngest brother Craig Michael Chorbajian, and longtime friend and business partner Thomas Walker Lang.
Survived by his mother, Patricia Chorbajian; wife, Christine Walker; daughter, Carrie Ann Walker-Finegan; sons, Timothy David Walker and Daniel Richard Walker; stepsons, Darrell and Brian Westgate; brother, Tim Walker; sister, Rebecca Thompson; grandchildren, Stevi Nichole, Cami Lynn, Joshua Michael and Charles JonPierre aka: Cj Ashton, Timothy Steven Thomas Walker, Paige Kathleen Walker, Alex Bailey, Sara Westgate, Price Westgate; great grandchildren Alana Ray and Charles Steven Breslin; nieces Lindsay and Chelsea Walker, Megan Thompson, and Catie Chorbajian; and nephews Corey Walker and Tyler Thompson.
Steve was born in Los Angeles, California. He served four years in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Constellation. He worked in the pump industry his whole life. He and his good friend Thomas Walker Lang opened, ran and were co-owners of Bear State Pump and Equipment in Ontario, CA for over 30 years. He retired to Savannah, Georgia in September of 2016. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, boating, classic car shows, gambling, jokes, and most of all, family get togethers. Steven came back to CA on 3-14-19 for Thomas Walker Lang's memorial, as well as to spend time with his mother Pat, and his children Carrie and Timbo. On his return flight to GA, he went into cardiac arrest aboard the plane, and went to the arms of Jesus on 3/19/19. He will be missed immensely, and loved immeasurably, by all who knew him.
Celebration of Life for Steve will be on Saturday, April 20, 2019, 11am at New Wine Church, 1425 S. Brookhurst Road, Fullerton, CA 92833.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2019