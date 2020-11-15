Sue Carol (Bell) Casem A Funeral Service for Sue Carol (Bell) Casem will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Croxford Funeral Home in The Rose Room Chapel. Due to the current regulations on gatherings and limited seating, the service will also be livestreamed on www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
by going to Sue's obituary and selecting the watch live option. Sue Carol Casem was born in Cincinnatti, Ohio on March 23, 1944 and passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Great Falls, Montana. She was 76 years old. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Florentino W. Casem, Sr., daughter Jaymie D. Christian, her husband Jack of Great Falls, son Florentino W. Casem, Jr., his wife Danielle of Riverside, four sisters, Janice Burton of Stanford Kentucky, Nancy Bebber of Montpelier Virginia, Faye Wilburn of Louisville Kentucky and Betty Jo Embry of Hartford Missouri. Brother-in-law Aurelio Casem and sister-in-law Marcia, sister-in-law Connie (Casem) Tarango, nieces Jennifer Jones of Branson, Kentucky, Margie Taylor of Riverside, California, Pattie McClary of Phoenix, Arizona & Linda (Casem) Humes of Lincoln, California, nephews Edward Casem ll, David Casem of Loveland, Colorado, Brian Casem of West Sacramento, California & Leslie Casem of Helena, Montana. She has two grandsons who she cherished, Devin & Logan Casem and a great grandchild Benjamin Casem. She was preceded in death by her sister Lois Lanier, Neice Becky (Casem) LaCour and brother-in-law Edward P. Casem l. When she was a young girl she moved to Pomona, California with relatives and later began working in a state hospital where she met her husband. They were married on August 1, 1963 in Sonora, California in the historic Little Red Church. Florentino (Sr.) later took a job working at The Press Enterprise, a local newspaper in Riverside, California where she later joined him working there in a different department. They both enjoyed a 20 plus year career at The Press Enterprise. She developed many friendships over the years there and enjoyed entertaining by throwing big soirees before they decided to venture out becoming business owners and opened a Mail Boxes Etc. franchise, later renamed The UPS Store, in Great Falls, Montana in 1993. They ran the successful store together for about 20 years before she retired after her health was slowly starting to decline. She had total knee replacements on both knees and was finding it more and more difficult to get around. She enjoyed doing cross stitch, cooking for people, reading and playing with her min-pin dogs. She enjoyed participating in the Optimists Club in Great Falls for a short time. She touched the lives of so many with her kindness, compassion and great sense of humor. Her spirit and love will be fondly cherished and remembered by all who knew her.