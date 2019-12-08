Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Hurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Miller Hurst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Miller Hurst Obituary
Sue Miller Hurst, principal of Springs Charter Schools' iShine Student Center in Temecula, CA, died of cancer on Thanksgiving Day. An experienced teacher and administrator, she had worked for Springs since 2013. iShine is a TK-8 charter school serving 500 students; among Hurst's accomplishments was overseeing the relocation of the school to superior facilities at 42145 Lyndie Lane in Temecula. Sue's family has planned a memorial service for Wednesday, December 11, 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 38980 Sky Canyon Drive, Murrieta. Those who knew her are welcome to attend.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -