|
|
Sue Miller Hurst, principal of Springs Charter Schools' iShine Student Center in Temecula, CA, died of cancer on Thanksgiving Day. An experienced teacher and administrator, she had worked for Springs since 2013. iShine is a TK-8 charter school serving 500 students; among Hurst's accomplishments was overseeing the relocation of the school to superior facilities at 42145 Lyndie Lane in Temecula. Sue's family has planned a memorial service for Wednesday, December 11, 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 38980 Sky Canyon Drive, Murrieta. Those who knew her are welcome to attend.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 8, 2019