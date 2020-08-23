MAY 04, 1946 - AUGUST 14, 2020 It is with heartfelt sadness that our family announces the passing of Susan Lee Musick (Sue), age 74, on August 14, 2020 in Hemet, California. Sue died peacefully and unafraid knowing she would soon be with her Lord Jesus Christ. Sue was born in Seattle, Washington on May 04, 1946 and moved to California with her family in 1956. She grew up in Anaheim, CA and graduated from Anaheim High School, class of 1965. She briefly attended Fullerton JC prior to meeting and marrying a young Army soldier and making life-long friends while stationed in Texas. After the birth of her son Jerry Lee, she and her family returned to Riverside, California. She resided in Riverside until her retirement as an AT&T telephone operator for over 20 years. Her final move was to Hemet to be closer to her son and his family. In her retirement years she helped care for her mother, Norma Jean, and spent quality time with her two granddaughters. Sue continued to work part-time as an associate at Mervyns and again developed life-long friendships with several co-workers. She was the leader of her Red Hat Lunch Bunch Group and a devoted member and popular volunteer at the Valley Community Church in San Jacinto. Sue was an incredibly special woman who made this world a better place with her cheerful friendly demeanor. She was often referred to as "selfless with a giving soul" and shared her friendship with so many. Her frequent calls, cards, and greetings encouraged family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all. Sue was preceded in death by her father, Verle Russel Troge, and brother, Jimmy Dean Troge. She is survived by her mother, Norma Jean Troge, her son Jerry Lee Musick, and her two granddaughters, Kelsey and Kylie. She is also survived by her brother Russell Glen Troge (Butch), sister-in-law Marie, brother Terry Lee Troge, sister-in-law Jo, along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She also leaves to mourn a host of church family and friends. A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when conditions allow for safe gatherings. In lieu of flowers, to honor her please make donations to her church at Valley Community Church, 1430 S. Kirby Street, San Jacinto, CA 92582.





