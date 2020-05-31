SUSIE S. SÁNCHEZ December 5, 1917 ~ May 13, 2020 Susie S. S nchez, our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away May 13 at her Riverside home at the age of 102. She was born in Los Alamitos, CA, to Ruperta and Valente S nchez, moving to Riverside when a child, where she would live the rest of her life. She attended the old Casa Blanca School and graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School. She briefly worked in the Casa Blanca packing house before her marriage to Juan Manuel S nchez, Sr. She spent the remainder of her life dedicated to her family, the poor, and to her life-time community of St. Anthony's in Riverside's Casa Blanca neighborhood. Susie supported her children's activities, including Brownies, Girl Scouts and guitar lessons. She was also involved at her children's schools. She volunteered at St. Thomas School on "hot dog day" and at the Notre Dame High School library in the campus' early days. She was the ultimate homemaker. She kept a spotless home, baked, canned, made jams and jelly, made homemade tortillas, mended and sewed her children's clothes as well as patched her grandchildren's torn pants. Her tostadas, salsa and pancakes were kitchen favorites. A favorite past time was collecting coupons. She loved shopping for bargains. She once gave her grandchildren a huge box of toothpaste for Christmas after finding a deal she couldn't resist. Her hobbies included reading newspapers, watching religious programs and watching Dodger games. Her favorite players were Clayton Kershaw and Andre Eithier. She also enjoyed watching championship boxing matches with her grandsons. Susie's life revolved around family, friends and prayer. That is where her heart lay. She was happiest at family gatherings, helping the poor and working for her church. Since childhood, Susie loved to help others. "I believe in charity," she often said. She spent her life in service to her parish, helping those in need, mailing donations to charitable causes and donating her casino slot machine winnings to the poor. Susie was devoted to the rosary, once comparing its power to that of "a loaded gun." She had special devotions to the Virgin Mary, Santo Ni¤o de Atocha and Padre P¡o. She corresponded with various Catholic groups and religious orders worldwide, mailing donations and hand-written letters to which they often responded. She prayed rosaries and novenas for intentions big and small and decorated her home with candles and various religious items. Susie's strong faith helped her overcome life's challenges among them growing up in poverty, permanent hearing loss, a serious car accident and a fall that broke both her wrists. She always accepted challenges with poise and grace while thanking God for His blessings. She was known for her generosity and humility, often saying "I'm not a good person," but that was not the way people saw her. Even as she aged, she continued to support food pantries and to ask family and friends to open their wallets for donations to the church and the poor. "I have been called a 'beggar,' but that's O.K.," she wrote in a letter to a grandson. "You continue to help and God will always help and bless you." Susie's passing leaves a deep void in the lives of her three daughters and son, all of whom live in Riverside: Carmen Acosta, Dolores S nchez, Mar¡a S nchez and Juan Manuel S nchez Jr. (Socorro). Susie was preceded in death by her husband, of 67 years, Juan Manuel S nchez Sr., and her first grandson, Gabriel L. Acosta. She leaves six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Catholic Charities San Bernardino & Riverside Counties, ccsbriv.org.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on May 31, 2020.