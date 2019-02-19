SUZANNE HAMBLIN SMITH

Suzanne Hamblin Smith, age 62, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 with her sons at her side. She was born March 7, 1955, in Riverside, CA, to Gene and Barbara Hamblin. She was a 1973 graduate of Ramona High School. Suzy was married previously and had three sons, Brandon, Andrew and Ryan. Suzy was first and foremost a Mom and through all the family moving from Colusa, Big River and Blythe in California to finally settling in Yuma, Arizona, she would always put her boys and their wellbeing first. The love that Suzy had for her boys, her parents, her siblings and extended family ran deep and true. Her love for all knew no bounds.

She was predeceased by her mother Barbara and brother Michael. She is survived by her sons Brandon (Carolina Ramirez), Andrew, Ryan (Cheryl), and their children Edward and Hailey, her father Gene, her brother Kevin ( Bianca ) and her nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 9am to 11am with Catholic Memorial Service commencing at 11am to 12 noon. Arlington Mortuary 9645 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, California. Interment will be private. Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary