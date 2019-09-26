|
Dianne Sylvia Howell passed away Saturday September 21, 2019 in Redlands, CA. Dianne was born September 27, 1936 in Lovell, Wyoming to loving parents, Helen Kuxhaus Holzer from Canada and John Holzer from Chicago, Ill. Dianne grew up in Fontana, CA where she attended and graduated from Chaffey High School and Chaffey Community College. Dianne was married to husband Jay E. Howell, also of Fontana, for 57 years. Dianne is survived by her 4 children; a son, John Howell of Yucaipa and 3 daughters, Janet Miller of Redlands, Lisa Fitzmaurice of Vista and Patricia Ragan of Fontana; 10 grandchildren, with her first great-grandchild currently on the way; 3 sons-in-law; and her beloved dog, Maggie Rose. Dianne worked and retired as a Clerk for the County of San Bernardino. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in the city of Banning, and has been a resident of Sun Lakes Country Club for the past 17 years. Funeral services will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Banning, CA on Friday September 27th. Viewing will be at 10:00 AM and a celebration of her life at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place privately at Green Acres Memorial Park in Bloomington at a later date. SUNSET FUNERAL CARE (909) 334-4017
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 26, 2019