The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Care
305 W State St
Redlands, CA 92373
909-334-4017
Resources
More Obituaries for SYLVIA DIANNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SYLVIA HOWELL DIANNE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SYLVIA HOWELL DIANNE Obituary
Dianne Sylvia Howell passed away Saturday September 21, 2019 in Redlands, CA. Dianne was born September 27, 1936 in Lovell, Wyoming to loving parents, Helen Kuxhaus Holzer from Canada and John Holzer from Chicago, Ill. Dianne grew up in Fontana, CA where she attended and graduated from Chaffey High School and Chaffey Community College. Dianne was married to husband Jay E. Howell, also of Fontana, for 57 years. Dianne is survived by her 4 children; a son, John Howell of Yucaipa and 3 daughters, Janet Miller of Redlands, Lisa Fitzmaurice of Vista and Patricia Ragan of Fontana; 10 grandchildren, with her first great-grandchild currently on the way; 3 sons-in-law; and her beloved dog, Maggie Rose. Dianne worked and retired as a Clerk for the County of San Bernardino. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in the city of Banning, and has been a resident of Sun Lakes Country Club for the past 17 years. Funeral services will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Banning, CA on Friday September 27th. Viewing will be at 10:00 AM and a celebration of her life at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place privately at Green Acres Memorial Park in Bloomington at a later date. SUNSET FUNERAL CARE (909) 334-4017
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SYLVIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Care
Download Now