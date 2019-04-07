|
|
SYLVIA (CLARKE) SOMMER
Sylvia (Clarke) Sommer, was born January 12, 1932, in Canton, OH and passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019, in Riverside, CA. Sylvia is survived by her daughter Deborah Sommer Denton and son-in-law Eric Denton, daughter-in-law Deborah Arnold, sister Marjorie Cottrill, brothers Kenneth Clarke, and David Clarke, 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Willis Jackson Sommer, her son Gary Sommer, grandson Dustin Sommer and sister Nancy Fehlman. Sylvi loved her family well. She was a faithful friend, served the community through her church, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Central Community Christian Fellowship at 5623 Arlington Ave. Riverside, CA 92504.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2019