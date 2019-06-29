|
T JOE WILLEY
T Joe Willey may have been one of the world's most lousy fishermen. Had his life depended on catching a fish, he would have died long ago. Instead he grew tomatoes and shopped at the supermarket, living to the ripe old age of 80. He passed back into the great fathomless oblivion on April 23, 2019
If the conversation had drifted onto the shoals of fishing, you might have walked away thinking the freethinking T Joe Willey possessed above-average skills with a rod and lure. He told a tall tale and knew how to pull a leg. Despite this jester trait, he always sought the truth, the knowable, and the unprejudiced with the integrity of a scientific inquiry. It might have been what drove his passion for studying the brain, hoping to find a neuron-sized clue to the human universe.
Born in 1938 in Fort Collins, Co, he had an eventful if painful childhood. His mother Ruth died when he was two-years-old. As a result, he and his younger sister, Marcia, developed an unbreakable bond that continued all their lives. His father, Tom O. Willey was a preacher, taking church appointments in Oklahoma, Colorado, North Dakota, and Oregon. T Joe's fondest memories are summers spent on his paternal grandfather's farm with his sister near Mohall, North Dakota. A lot of fish were caught (perhaps) but more likely a lot of baseballs landed in well-oiled mitts. T Joe was an ace catcher, and unlike fishing, was meek about it.
He attended Upper Columbia Academy in Washington and after graduating went to Walla Walla College where he roomed with Dean Hubbard, a friendship that would last a lifetime. Majoring in biology, T Joe also developed a keen interest in mountaineering, climbing many Cascade peaks including a winter ascent of Mt. Shasta. After graduating from WWC with a Masters in biology, he took a research job at a state hospital in Porterville, CA where he met Margo Haskins. They married in 1964 and soon moved to Berkeley where he began his PhD program in neuroscience. They would go on to have three children, Bruce, Mark, and Christina.
After obtaining a doctorate in neuroscience he began work at Loma Linda Medical School where he taught medical students and conducted research on the brain, publishing over 40 peer reviewed articles. He did a joint appointment at the Brain Research Institute at UCLA and was a post-doctoral fellow at New York University in Buffalo where he worked with Nobel Prize winner Sir John Eccles.
T Joe often remarked that his career was divided up into three "pots." Taking a leave of absence from the Loma Linda University in 1985, he helped to launch a new industry—professional employer organization, or PEO. The idea was that employers would "fire" their employees and the PEO would re-hire them, saving on insurance premiums and doing all the payroll, worker's compensation, and taxes for small businesses and medical offices. Staffing Network, based in San Bernardino, served the Inland Empire as well as Los Angeles and Orange Counties. With his newfound expertise, T Joe developed PayPlus Software, Inc., which became the leading software for the PEO services. He traveled the country training other business people how to operate PEO and is widely regarded as the father of the PEO industry.
T Joe married Barbara Orr, a Primary Care physician in Loma Linda, in 1980 overlooking the ocean in Laguna Beach. Together with her daughter Kelly, the family melded together on long cross-country trips in a small camper. This might have been the stimulus to T Joe's infatuation with campers that got bigger and longer over the years, finally culminating at the end of his life in a forty-footer with a diesel pusher engine. With the family, numerous trips to Alaska, National Parks, Mexico, Canada, and his favorite, the Eastern Sierra, were made in fine style. Where the camper could not go, he traveled to Europe, Antarctica, China, and many other countries with his family and Barbara. He also retained a life-long friendship with his father, Tom Willey who died in 1990 and had numerous small dogs that meant the world to him.
Retiring in 1999, T Joe dipped into his third "pot" with writing and journalism. It began by writing a non-fiction, book-length work "Heaven is a Long Way to Go." It tells the story of his homesteading family roots in North Dakota and Nebraska while tracing the history of the Seventh-day Adventist church. Putting his book aside for nearly a decade, he wrote numerous articles on SDA church history and rabblerousing current political and cultural events surrounding the church. If you were looking for him he could usually be found in his office, typing away with a rat terrier in his lap.
In his last year he began in earnest to finish his book, completing the last chapter a few hours before he had a depilating stroke which left him bedridden until his passing. His wife lovingly and diligently cared for him in these months, months he did not think he would have.
Nearly a year and half before, T Joe had packed a large hall at the Riverside Mission Inn where friends and family gathered to remember his life well lived—while he was still living and laughing. Many people traveled far and wide to honor him and those that couldn't were stricken with the flu, other life-threatening illnesses, or were dead themselves.
Though he is no longer with us in the flesh, he remains heftily in our brains. He was and is still loved dearly by his two sons Mark and Bruce, his daughter Kelly, and of course his good wife, Barbara. He has 5 wonderful grandchildren, Sydney, Andrew, Connor, Ashlyn and Matilda. His ashes will be scattered to the wind in Alaska, the High Sierra, North Dakota at his mother, father, and grandparents gravesite, and the summit of the Matterhorn. His aptly titled book "Heaven is a Long Way to Go" will be published posthumously in the near future. God speed, our dear one!
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 29, 2019