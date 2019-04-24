Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Teola Sandusky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teola Sandusky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Teola Sandusky Obituary
03/30/1932 - 04/06/2019 We sadly announce the passing of Teola (Dru) Sandusky (87) on April 6, 2019 in Riverside, California. Born March 30, 1932 in Erick, Oklahoma, she was predeceased by parents (Adam and Mary West) and husband (David Sandusky). Survivors include sister Sue Graybill, children Barbara (Mark) Cooper and Marc (Amy) Sandusky, five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Services held at Riverside National Cemetery on Wednesday, April 24. WL00196870-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.