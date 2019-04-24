|
|
03/30/1932 - 04/06/2019 We sadly announce the passing of Teola (Dru) Sandusky (87) on April 6, 2019 in Riverside, California. Born March 30, 1932 in Erick, Oklahoma, she was predeceased by parents (Adam and Mary West) and husband (David Sandusky). Survivors include sister Sue Graybill, children Barbara (Mark) Cooper and Marc (Amy) Sandusky, five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Services held at Riverside National Cemetery on Wednesday, April 24. WL00196870-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2019