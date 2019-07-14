Services Miller-Jones Mortuary 165 West 7th Street San Jacinto , CA 92583 (951) 487-6500 Resources More Obituaries for TERESA BARNETT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? TERESA LYNN BARNETT

On July 6, 2019, beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, teacher, and friend, Teresa Lynn Barnett passed away at the age of 59, after a courageous battle with colon cancer.

Teresa was born on June 13, 1960, in the City of Industry. She moved to the San Jacinto Valley in 1968, where she attended St. Hyacinth Academy and graduated from San Jacinto High School.

Teresa married Rick Barnett and together they had two beautiful children, Keith and Lauren.

After Rick's death in 1993, Teresa became a single mother and, determined to give her children a good life, went back to college to earn her bachelor's degree and teaching credential. She went on to earn her master's degree in teaching.

Teresa has been a beloved teacher with the San Jacinto Unified School District, where she taught first grade students for nearly 30 years.

Education was an important part of her life and she made it a point to assist all of the kids in the family with any school work, projects, and activities. When there was a graduation in the family, Teresa was there for nearly all of them, even when graduations were out of state and across the country.

Teresa never met a student that she could not reach through her unmatched teaching skills. She was generally tasked with taking the high energy students, who needed extra care, into her classroom because it was widely known that with Mrs. Barnett as their teacher, they would thrive.

Teresa was known for her big heart and her optimism. She always had a kind word of encouragement for anyone she met. Teresa's smile would light up a room. Throughout her battle with this most devastating disease, Teresa always had a smile on her face. At her last visit to the City of Hope, her doctor told her that she had the most beautiful smile and that she was an angel here on Earth. He was not wrong.

Teresa's greatest joy in life were her children and grandchildren. Although losing their mom and grandma is an unimaginable pain for her precious family, Teresa provided them with a strong foundation of faith and love, which has been woven into a patchwork of beautiful memories that will be in their hearts forever.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Jeannette Ward, husband, Rick Barnett, father-in-law Glenn Barnett, and sister-in-law, Christine Ward. She is survived by her son Keith (Kala) and daughter Lauren Baeza (Brandon); grandchildren Tanner, Ciara, Bailey, Hailee, and Hudson; mother-in-law Connie Barnett; siblings Linda Skipworth, Mike Ward (Joan), Pat Ward, Sue Ward, Julie Venable (Mike), John Ward (Carole), David Ward, and Paula Allen (Robert); and many nieces and nephews.

Please join our family as we celebrate the beautiful life of our beloved Teresa. Rosary will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 6:00 P.M., at Miller-Jones Mortuary, San Jacinto CA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Hemet, A reception will follow at the Ramona Bowl.

To honor her love of learning, in lieu of flowers, Teresa requested that donations be made to sponsor students in the San Jacinto Valley Academy Forestry Challenge where her grandson, Tanner, is the President, and she was the Legacy Founder, and The Jeannette Ward Scholarship at MSJC.

