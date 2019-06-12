TESSIE EVELYN EDSINGA

7/20/26 -5/26/19

Our beloved "Gramie" passed away at the age of 92. She was a longtime Riverside, CA resident and moved to Sedona, AZ to be near her children. Tess was born in Ogden, UT. She married Emil Edsinga on 08/14/46 in Ogden. They were married for 59 years. Together they had 4 children; Scot (Nancy) of Surprise, Arizona, Jeffery (Selma) of Hessel, MI, Tess Defenbaugh (Steve) of Gold Canyon, AZ and Patty Pond (Robert) of Sedona. They were blessed with 9 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Tess was preceded in death by her husband Emil, two children; Jeff Edsinga and Tess Defenbaugh and by 7 siblings.

Tess was a loving, devoted wife and mother who created a beautiful home for her family. She enjoyed crafts, sewing and maintained a glorious garden. She was a lifetime member of the LDS Church.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30pm on June 15 in Surprise, AZ at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 15880 W. Cactus Rd., Surprise, AZ. Also, on June 19 at 1:30pm, a Graveside Dedication will be held at Riverside National Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome. CA arrangements entrusted to care of Akes Funeral Home 951-785-4071 Published in Press-Enterprise from June 12 to June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary