December 18, 1928 - August 17, 2020 Thelma died peacefully in Banning, California on August 17, 2020 at the age of 91. Thelma was born in Wichita, Kansas, the 5th of seven children of Elsie and Albert Smith. She was married to Richard E. Bradley (Dick), who predeceased her in 1996. They were married for more than 50 years. She and Dick lived for many years in Diamond Bar, Riverside and Hemet, raising their four children. Thelma was a loving wife and mother, strong in her Christian faith. Many people knew her as the "cookie lady" both as a baker and social chair at her local church. When Dick retired from Merchants and Manufacturers' Association in Los Angeles, Thelma was given a plaque honoring her for her cookies she baked for special occasions. Thelma is survived by her children, Richard (Susan), Carol Rist (Hugh), Ramona Milbrandt (Ronald) and Ronald; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She leaves behind one remaining sister, Wanda Smith Blew of Lake Havasu and many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid situation, private graveside services will be held at Rose Hills Memorial Park, Whittier.





