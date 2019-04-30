|
|
THEODORE ELLSWORTH CLOSSON
Passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Riverside, CA at age 91. He was born January 21, 1928 in Waterloo, IA to Harold William & Olive Mae Closson. Ted is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jenna Lee Closson; son & daughter-in-law Daniel and Nancy Closson, son & daughter-in-law Douglas and Gloria Closson, daughter & son-in-law Cynthia & Gene Serabyn and daughter Cherylee Closson, 10 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren. He also leaves behind numerous nieces & nephews. His hobbies included restoring vehicles during his college years, traveling with his wife, RVing, boating, square dancing, and creating beautiful stained-glass pieces. He belonged to Riverside First Baptist and was part of the choir for many years.
Memorial services will be held on May 4, 2019, at 10:00 am at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA. Reception to follow at Riverside First Baptist Church, 5500 Alessandro Blvd., Riverside, CA 92506. Interment will be private.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 30, 2019