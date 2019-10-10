|
THERESA DOLORES CITARELLA Age 90, passed away on October 5, 2019 from liver disease. She was born on June 11, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY and had lived in Riverside, CA for 71 years. She worked at Poly High School as the Principal's Secretary for 27 years. Theresa is survived by her daughter Deborah Gutierrez of Riverside, CA; son Henry Citarella of Riverside, CA; brother John Cenatiempo of New York; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Visitation: Monday, October 14, 10:30-11:30am. Funeral Service to follow at 11:30am, both at Akes Family Funeral Home "Chapel of The Chimes". Burial will be at Olivewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Brightstar Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 21093, Riverside, CA 92516-1093. Arrangements Entrusted to the Care of 9695 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 785-4071. Please go to www.akesfamilyfuneralhome.com and sign the guest book.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019