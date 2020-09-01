1/1
Theresa Wohlford

10/31/1958 - 08/28/2020 Theresa, age 61, passed away at home after a long illness. No more pain, she is resting in peace. Born in San Francisco, CA and lived in Moreno Valley, CA. Survived by her husband Willy Wohlford, her daughter Sarah Gershbock, her son Arthur Woodruff, and her stepdaughter Wendy Wohlford. Due to concerns about the Coronavirus the funeral will be private. The family asks that everyone remember Theresa in their own special way.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Sep. 1, 2020.
