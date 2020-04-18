|
1932 - 2020 Therese Jane Corr (nee: Bohman), passed away quickly from pulmonary fibrosis on April 15, 2020 at age 87 from in her home in Riverside, CA. The youngest of 7 children, she was born in 1932 to Regina Monica Bohman (nee: Pritzl) and Anton Albin Bohman. As a child, she worked on the family dairy farm in Hortonville, WI, & attended school at a one room schoolhouse for seven years. Inspired by the many books she read and her older brothers fighting in WW2 & working "out west", she left home to attend high school in Milwaukee, WI and Chicago, IL. She graduated HS in three years but returned to Hortonville HS as their only "post-graduate student" to take chemistry and physics classes as prerequisites for nurses training. From 1951-1954 she attended nurses training at the Mayo Clinic where on June 29, 1959 she married William Philip Corr, whom she met at a party that she hosted. Her husband signed up for the Air Force as part of the Berry Plan in 1959 and was assigned to Korea then to Toily, Japan. Therese moved to Japan ('60-'61). On account of Therese being pregnant with their first of 6 sons, she returned to Riverside ahead of Bill. After Bill's Air Force service, the family returned to Rochester, MN, in order for Bill to finish his fellowship. After his fellowship, they moved back to Riverside for Bill to join Grandfather's medical practice. In 1964, they bought Grandfather's house & moved in and raised their children. She was a member of the PTA at St Francis de Sales and Grant Elementary Schools, a Junior League member (1964-1970), and an expert organizer for a variety of church bazaars and fiestas. Her husband, Bill, died in 1999 and she was the last of her 6 siblings, Francis, Edward, Anthony, Mary, Louise, and William. She is survived by her 6 sons James (Catherine), Chris, Bill (JeeSoo), Andrew (Jennifer), Don (Kristin) and Patrick and 7 grandchildren. The family will have a private ceremony. There will be a funeral mass scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either: ST. FRANCIS DE SALES CHURCH, 4268 LIME ST, RIVERSIDE, CA 92501-3868 https://osvhub.com/stfrancisdesales-riverside/funds Riverside Medical Clinic Charitable Foundation, https://www.rmccharity.org/
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 18, 2020