Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Unitarian Universalist Church
3525 Mission Inn Ave.
Riverside, CA
Thomas A. Schultz

Thomas A. Schultz Obituary
October 29, 1945 - August 1, 2019 On Thursday, August 1, 2019, Thomas Arthur Schultz, aged 73, of Riverside, CA, passed away peacefully in his home after a long series of illnesses. Tom devoted his professional life to working as a teacher, counselor, and administrator for Riverside Unified School District. He was passionate about social justice and volunteered countless hours working for equal rights for ALL. Tom is survived by two sons, Daniel T. Schultz and Andrew Schultz. Tom's "Celebration of Life" will be held September 21, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 3525 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside, CA 92501, with a reception immediately following. For more information please email ThomasASchultzMemorial@gmail.com.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 15, 2019
