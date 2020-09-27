05/31/1953 - 09/08/2020 Age 67, passed away at Riverside Community Hospital. Born in Tucson, AZ, Tommy was the 10th of 12 Verwiel children. The Verwiels moved to Riverside in the 1950s, where Tommy would reside and eventually raise his own family in the Wood Streets. In his youth, Tommy spent lots of his time traversing every square inch of Mt. Rubidoux and exploring the Santa Ana River bottom. He loved the outdoors and was in constant awe of nature's beauty. He would often take off from work and drive to the Kern River with nothing more than a bedroll and a fishing pole in his pickup truck. He took several backpacking trips up into the High Sierras and fishing trips in the NorthWest territory and Alaska. He frequented the Colorado River at Cottonwood Cove for fishing and water skiing. More recently Tommy enjoyed taking to the open ocean for deepsea fishing off the California coast. Tommy was a driving force at Red-E-Kamp where he worked for 27 years. When the 1972 recession forced 95% of the RV industry to collapse Tommy was one of three who kept Red-E-Kamp afloat, assuring a thriving business. Tommy had a remarkable ability to forestall or solve problems, inventing tools, perfecting plans and always always making things happen. Not only was his work ethic unequaled but his uncanny knack for seeing the humor in things kept everyone smiling. As the work force grew and changed one thing remained constant, Tommy was loved by everyone. At home Tommy enjoyed Sunday dinners at his brother John's with family and friends where Tommy would often cook, paying homage to his father John. Tommy was a loving father, grandfather, spouse, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife (of 40 years) Judy, daughter Rebecca, son Matthew, daughter-in-law Aimee, grandchildren Ireland, Belle, Maverick, brothers and sisters Marcelline Cruzen, John, Kathleen Hamilton (John), Patricia, Delores Mumper (Greg), Elizabeth Stralka (Al), Mary Wagner, and Paul (Dondi). Tom was preceded in death by parents John and Marcelline Verwiel, brothers Joe and William Verwiel, sister Virginia DeSantis, brothers-in-law Jim Cruzen, Mark Wagner, Sandy Hansen, and Frank DeSantis. A private celebration of Tom's life will be held at St. Francis Church in Riverside, CA. Limited attendance. The family hopes to have a larger memorial service at a later date.





