Thomas B. Trollan Jr.

Age 87, of Hickory, NC, entered eternal rest March 11, 2019. He was born November 10, 1931 to Thomas Trollan, Sr. and Lillian Trollan in Chicago, IL. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Thomas married Marian Crovella on June 6, 1954 at Offutt AFB. He attended DePaul University in Chicago, IL where he earned a BS in Commerce. He was a business finance executive for close to 40 years. Thomas is survived by his daughter Marla Durieux of Desert Hot Springs, CA; son Vincent and his wife, Suzanne of Hickory, NC; granddaughter Margaret of West Hollywood, CA; and grandson James of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. A graveside service was held at the Riverside National Cemetery on March 20, 2019 in Riverside, CA. He will be laid to rest next to the love of his life, Marian. The Evans-Brown Mortuary of Menifee, CA was in charge of arrangements. The family suggests donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. org online and 200 SE First Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131 by mail. EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 679-1114
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 24, 2019
