Wiefels & Son Mortuary-Banning
Banning, CA
Banning, CA 92220
THOMAS "TOMMY" ELIZONDO
Age 63, passed away on April 19, 2019 at San Gorgonio. Memorial Hospital in Banning, CA. He was born on June 9, 1955. Tommy was born and raised in Banning, CA. He lived in Longview, WA for approx. 5 years. He served in the U.S. Marines where he received an honorable discharge. He worked for Weyerhaeuser Lumber Mills for approx. 5 years.
Tommy was a loving, caring man. He was an avid reader and loved music. Tommy's favorite pastime was walking through Banning and stopping to visit with friends. He loved to participate in family events, especially when it included horseshoes. Tommy was loved by family and friends alike. He will be greatly missed.
Tommy is survived by his mother Amparo Elizondo of Banning, CA; daughters Christine Elizondo of Roy, WA and Michelle Aldrich of Longview, WA; sisters Flavia Bock of Banning, CA, Teresa Heslop of Banning, CA, Carmen Alvarez of Carlsbad, NM, Minnie Gomez of Las Cruces, NM and Delma Pineda of Carlsbad, NM; and 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Ramon Elizondo and brothers Oswaldo Elizondo, and Ray Micahel Elizondo, all of Banning, CA.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 2 from 4-8pm at Wiefels & Son Mortuary in Banning, CA 92220 with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Service will be on Friday, May 3 at 10am at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Banning, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2019
