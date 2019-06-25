The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Miller Jones Mortuary
26770 Murrieta Road
Sun City, CA 92585
(951) 672-0777
THOMAS FORD (TOMMY) UNDERWOOD

THOMAS (TOMMY) FORD UNDERWOOD
September 28, 1939 - June 15, 2019
 Age 79 of Menifee, California passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
A service to remember Tom's life is being held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM, at Miller Jones Mortuary in Sun City, CA.
A beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend - you will be missed dearly and we will always carry your memory in our hearts
Please refer to www.miller-jones.com for more information.
Published in Press-Enterprise from June 25 to June 28, 2019
