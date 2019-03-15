|
|
Thomas McDean (Mack) Allert July 1, 1926 - February 12, 2019 Thomas McDean (Mack) Allert passed from life into eternal glory with the Lord on February 12, 2019; he was 92. Born to John Granville and Minnie Lee Murphey on July 1, 1926, the 3rd of three siblings [sister Francis and brother Charles (Chuck)], in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, the family moved back to their home in Kentucky after the hurricane of '26 destroyed everything they owned. Mack's mother moved the family to the San Jacinto Valley in 1932 to be close to her sister after Mack's father died of tuberculosis in a sanitarium near Louisville. Mack's mother died of an appendicitis when he was 10; a year later, Mack and Chuck were adopted by Hemet Valley farmers/ranchers, Jim and Bessie Allert. Mack came to Riverside to live with his brother-in-law's parents at the age of 17 in 1943, and established his own business in 1947 as an auto/furniture upholsterer. Mack and Jaclyn (Jackie) Ross [daughter of Jack A. Ross (wife Margaret), Riverside County Recorder for 44 years from 1919-1963], married in 1949 and were inseparable until Jackie's passing in 2011 after 62 blissful years of marriage. Mack is survived by his two sons, Thomas (DeEtte) and Richard (Colleen), three grandsons, Mikael, Ryan, and Matthew, six great granchildren, Abbylynn, Elijah, Wyatt, Hannah, Luke, and Taryn, and five nieces/nephews, Elaine, Kenny, Janice, Bruce, and Sharon. Mack was a devout believer in the Gospel; God's speed dad-we love you and mom so much. WL00192100-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2019