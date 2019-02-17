The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Miller-Jones Mortuary
1501 W. Florida Ave
Hemet, CA 92543
(951) 658-3161
Thomas (Tom) Peters

THOMAS (TOM) PETERS
 Thomas (Tom) Peters, 68, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at his home in Hemet, CA. He was born January 8, 1951 in Ashland, Ohio to the late Floyd Peters and Macel (Jones) Peters. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Agnes Peters, sons Thomas Peters and Timothy Peters (Megan), step-children Keith Wright and Andrea Coli (Chris), 7 grandchildren and sisters Jan Spaulding and Terri Peters.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial contributions in his name be sent to the Hemet/SJ Centennial Lions at 250 S. Lyon Ave., Ste. E Box 38, Hemet, CA 92543. A celebration of life will be Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Miller-Jones Mortuary in Hemet.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2019
