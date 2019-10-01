|
THOMAS R. HERSHEY Thomas passed away on September 26, 2019 in Redlands, CA. Born in Silver City, New Mexico to Fred and Francis Hershey, on June 14, 1926, Tom was raised and graduated from high school in Bakersfield, CA. He served in the Navy in World War II. Back in Bakersfield, he met and fell in love with Joanne "Jodie" Ryman. When he asked for her hand in marriage, he promised her father that he would wait five years to start a family and that she would complete her college education by then. Their adventure began at UC Berkeley and continued through almost 70 years, until her death in 2018. His family is comforted to know Tom and Jodie are reunited in love and faith in heaven. Tom and Joanne raised three children, Susan, Jennifer and Fred, in southern California while Tom moved from education to computers and aeronautics where he worked until retirement. But much of their free time was spent in service to their faith community, including mission trips and summer camps. Tom was also the treasurer at the First Baptist Church in Riverside for many years. After Tom retired, he and Joanne spent many years traveling to visit family and dear friends and sharing their historic home on Mt. Rubidoux Drive with local clubs for numerous fundraisers. Conceding that the years were slowing them down, they sold their home and moved to an active retirement community in Redlands. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne; his daughter, Susan (Judge); his parents; and his only sister, Helen. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Anthony (Justin); son, Fred; granddaughters, Arwyn and Michelle; great-granddaughter, Carly and many nieces and nephews and friends. Funeral service will be Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 at 11am at First Baptist Church, 51 West Olive, in Redlands.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 1, 2019