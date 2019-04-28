Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Dorsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Raymond Dorsey III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Raymond Dorsey III Obituary
THOMAS RAYMOND DORSEY III
 He was born on September 29, 1940 and entered into Eternal rest April 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Sherry and his sister Barber Downey. He is survived by two sons Thomas Dorsey IV and Pamela Ron Dorsey; Mark Stabile, Tera and Kevin Sullens, Tommy Dorsey V and Julianne; his great-granddaughter Leanna; his sister Carol Palmer; brother Don and Karen Dorsey; cousin Gary and Rose Fisher; numerous nieces and nephews. Tom enjoyed a 25+ year career with the Press Enterprise where he left as assistant director of circulation. Tom and Sherry then moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho where he became a business owner of Coeur d'Alene Cash and Carry for 10 years before returning to Hemet, CA to retire to be with family and friends. He also ended up working many years at Echo Hills Golf Course. He will be greatly missed by all. Services will be private.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.