THOMAS RAYMOND DORSEY III
He was born on September 29, 1940 and entered into Eternal rest April 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Sherry and his sister Barber Downey. He is survived by two sons Thomas Dorsey IV and Pamela Ron Dorsey; Mark Stabile, Tera and Kevin Sullens, Tommy Dorsey V and Julianne; his great-granddaughter Leanna; his sister Carol Palmer; brother Don and Karen Dorsey; cousin Gary and Rose Fisher; numerous nieces and nephews. Tom enjoyed a 25+ year career with the Press Enterprise where he left as assistant director of circulation. Tom and Sherry then moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho where he became a business owner of Coeur d'Alene Cash and Carry for 10 years before returning to Hemet, CA to retire to be with family and friends. He also ended up working many years at Echo Hills Golf Course. He will be greatly missed by all. Services will be private.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2019