THOMAS EDWARD VONDERHARR
Thomas Edward Vonderharr was born to his father Edward Vonderharr and his mother Cheryl Vonderharr in Sioux City, Iowa on November 5, 1965 and passed away in Riverside, CA on July 14, 2019. He was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was married to Stacey Vonderharr and would have been 29 years of marriage in October 2019. Tom is survived by his wife Stacey, 2 children, Nathan and Nolan, and 1 grandchild, Adelyn. Thomas worked for Chaffey Joint Union High School District in Ontario, CA for 24 years. Tom was a family man and spent most of his time loving and creating lifelong memories with his family who were his life. Tom was loved by so many and will be sincerely deeply missed.
JOHN 3:16 "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 18, 2019