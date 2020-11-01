1/1
Thomas W. (Tom) Blackwell
Thomas (Tom) W. Blackwell July 1, 1959 - October 19, 2020 Tom passed away unexpectedly on October 19, 2020 at the age of 61 years old due to injuries sustained in an accident. Tom was born in Walla Walla, WA to A. William and Geraldine Blackwell. A graduate of Rowland Heights High School he spent 2 years in the Navy before embarking on a life-long career in the motorcycle industry. He became an expert at repairing motorcycles before moving to his last position of service manager with Moto United in La Habra. The true motorcycle enthusiast, his last day of life was spent doing what he loved to do, a day trip on his bike. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 26 years Sally; sisters Sande and brother-in-law Roger Forney, Erline and brother-in-law Wayne Woodworth; brothers Sam and Val Blackwell; mother-in-law Soledad (Chole) Lopez; sisters-in-law Veronica Lopez and Martha Voeltz and brother-in-law Eric Voeltz along with 11 nieces and nephews and 3 grand-nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID restrictions a memorial will be scheduled when it is safe to properly celebrate his life with all his family and friends. His big smile and kind heart will be greatly missed. For online memorial go to www.arlingtonmortuary.com/obituaries/Thomas-Blackwell-4/


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arlington Mortuary
9645 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
(951) 689-1011
