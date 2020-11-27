1/1
Thurman Barnes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thurman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
5/31/1917 - 11/11/2020 Thurman Roger Barnes (Barney) was born May 31, 1917 to Allen and Stella Barnes in Riverside California. He was again reunited in heaven with the love of his life Frances of 77 years who he lost 4 months prior. He is survived by his daughter Susan Cook (Frank), grandchildren Michelle and Thomas Arzate (Stephanie). He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from SoCal Edison in 1979. He worked with the commission of missions along side his wife at Arlington Methodist Church where he was a life long member. He had a love for fishing and a big heart to help anyone in need no matter what. Interment at Riverside National Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved