5/31/1917 - 11/11/2020 Thurman Roger Barnes (Barney) was born May 31, 1917 to Allen and Stella Barnes in Riverside California. He was again reunited in heaven with the love of his life Frances of 77 years who he lost 4 months prior. He is survived by his daughter Susan Cook (Frank), grandchildren Michelle and Thomas Arzate (Stephanie). He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from SoCal Edison in 1979. He worked with the commission of missions along side his wife at Arlington Methodist Church where he was a life long member. He had a love for fishing and a big heart to help anyone in need no matter what. Interment at Riverside National Cemetery.





