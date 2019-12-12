|
TIMOTHY CHARLES FRASER Age 58, born in Riverside, CA 9/13/1961 to Dolores and Bob Fraser Sr.. He went home to the Lord on 11/12/2019. Loving family and friends were at his bedside. He was a self-educated man, chose music over a scholarship in sports and was an incredible musician for 45 years. He owned his own business (Fraser Moving Services) for 15 years. He is survived by his soulmate Jan Fraser; children Courtney Laponis (husband Chris), Emily Kaufman (husband Eric) and son Scott Adix and 3 grandchildren; sister Kathleen Potts; brother Dennis Fraser (wife Laranna); 1 niece, 4 nephews, 2 grand nieces and 4 grand nieces. Memorial Mass will be held Monday, 12/16 at 10am at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 3680 Arlington Ave., Riverside, CA 92506 followed by his Celebration of Life at Pepitos Restaurant at 6539 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92506.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019