TIMOTHY JOHN PIETRO, M.D.

Timothy John Pietro, M.D. passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

All those who knew Tim experienced his gentle presence, quiet passion, sideways smile and warm chuckle. He was a man of great pride and loved his family and friends with vigor. His quick mind and kind heart were things so many strived to emulate, and he will be missed immensely.

Born in Fresno, California on February 20, 1955 to John and Joyce Pietro, Tim grew up in a loving Italian-American family. He discovered his love of medicine at a young age when he worked with the Amigos de las Americas program and helped to inoculate the indigenous people of Paraguay.

In 1969, Tim left for UC Davis, where he majored in food bioscience and nutrition. He spent many of his college years serving as a firefighter for the UC Davis Fire Department, something he was very proud of.

Tim received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. After completing his residency, in 1987, he set roots in Riverside where he met his wife Jenny at a Super Bowl party. They were married two years later and had two daughters, Danielle and Dominique.

A man of great character, he will be remembered as an incredible husband, father and physician. Tim was devoted to his girls, friends, patients, and community, and was beloved by all. He was an avid gardener and spent many enjoyable hours growing his famous hot peppers and enviable heirloom tomatoes. He loved to cook in his outdoor pizza oven and was always sure to enjoy his creations with a good wine. Tim loved the game of bridge and maintained a standing game with the boys. On weekends he could be found at Van Buren Golf Center perfecting his swing.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jenny; his daughters Danielle and Dominique; mother Joyce Pietro and mother-in-law Carol Matulich. He was preceded in death by his father John Pietro and father-in-law John Matulich. He will be sorely missed.

A memorial service will be held at the Riverside Historic Courthouse, 4050 Main Street, Riverside, on Saturday, April 27 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tim's memory to the "Tim Pietro, M.D. Physician Wellness Fund" under the Riverside County Physicians Memorial Foundation. Donations can be made on the RCMA website at www.rcmanet.org/Pietro or mail to RCMA c/o Tim Pietro, M.D. Physician Wellness Fund, 3993 Jurupa Ave, Riverside, CA 92506.