Tiona Barrett

Age 73, passed away on 8/31/2020 at home with family and friends from dementia. She was born on 6/9/1947 in Riverside, CA. She volunteered as a bookkeeper and administrative assistant for several nonprofit organizations for over 30 years. She was the most wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and ballpark mom for Jurupa American Little League. Toni devoted the last 30 plus years working with the children of the community of Jurupa American Little League. Over the years, she served on the board in positions such as President and Vice President, Player Agent and Snack Bar Coordinator. She volunteered her time to help build up the baseball and softball programs for the children of the community. She also served on the regional board of directors of District 24 and District 72 Little League. Toni's positive influence will always live with the children she served. She was always a devoted member of Word of Life Ministries Int'l where she had the God-given blessing to go on a missions trip to Nigeria. Tiona is survived by her daughters Samantha Deckard and Jennie Barrett, both of Riverside, CA; sons Michael Schlenker and Mark Schlenker, both of Riverside, CA; 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Patrick Barrett; son Harold Schlenker II; parents Lymon L. Hewitt Sr. and Jennie R. Hewitt; her sister Helen L. Twyman; and her brothers Ike J. Hewitt, Stephen D. Hewitt, Lymon L. Hewitt Jr.; and Timothy W. Hewitt Sr. Visitation: Thursday, 9/17/20 4-8 pm. Funeral service: Friday, 9/18/20 11 am - 12pm, both at Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92504. Burial immediately following service at Riverside National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the GoFundMe page, Venmo or Zelle which was set up to help cover final expenses.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store