TONY DELOS BASQUEZ, SR. Tony passed away on December 15, 2019 in Temecula, CA from natural causes, surrounded by his family. He was born May 2, 1931 Riverside, California. He retired from EMWD. He was a meter reader for over 25 years. Tony was pre-deceased by his wife Mary L. Basquez; sons, Richard Pachito, Marco Mojado, Tony Basquez, Jr.; daughters, Fawn Duro, Laurie Gonzalez, and two grandchildren. He leaves behind his sister, Ruth Maciel; 3 sons, 6 daughters, 46 grandchildren, 82 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. Visitation: Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 5-8 pm, with a Rosary recited at 7 pm at Inland Memorial Harford Chapel, Hemet, CA. Mass of Christian Celebration: Monday, December 23, 2019, 10 am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Soboba Indian Reservation, San Jacinto, with burial to follow at San Jacinto Valley Cemetery, San Jacinto.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 20, 2019