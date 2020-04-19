|
|
Natividad Tovar Aragon Sebastian Passed away March 18, 2020 at the age of 93 from natural causes in Riverside, CA surrounded by her loved ones. She was born December 25, 1926 in Riverside, CA to Jose and Juana Tovar. Natividad was one of six children. She was preceded in death by her son Joseph Richard. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Victor A. Sebastian, her brother Jess Tovar, and her seven children, Louie (Lena), Gilbert (Helen), Sonny (Yvonne), Ernie (Linda), Christine (Steve), Tony (Jennie) and Gloria; 24 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, 12 great- great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Nati as everyone called her loved her family and she will be missed tremendously by them. A private interment for Nati will take place at Olivewood Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life Catholic mass will take place at a later date 9695 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 785-4071. Please go to www.akesfamilyfuneralhome.com and sign the guest book.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020