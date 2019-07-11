Home

TRACI LISETTE BRADDOCK
September 24, 1971 - June 19, 2019
 Traci Lisette Braddock passed away June 19, 2019 at Riverside Community Hospital. Traci was a proud graduate of John W. North High School, UCLA, and the Paralegal Program at UC Riverside. She will be forever missed by her mother, Susan; brother Geoff (Naja); nephew, Geoffrey; niece, Jordan; grandniece, Ge'liyah; three aunts; and nine cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Leon. Traci fought a courageous three year battle with cancer and through it all she never lost her positivity, quick wit, and love of life. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions be made to The Braddock Scholarship at UC Riverside.
Published in Press-Enterprise from July 11 to July 12, 2019
