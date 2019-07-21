|
|
February 3, 1943 - June 30, 2019 Dr. Trina Joy Valencich passed away peacefully on June 30th surrounded by friends and family. She was born February 3, 1943 in Compton, CA, to Ethel Van Matre and Harvey Chaney. Trina obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in chemistry from Cal. State Long Beach University and her Ph. D in Physical Chemistry from the University of California, Irvine. Her Doctoral thesis "Trajectory Studies of Hot Atom Reactions" received considerable attention from the theoretical chemistry community and resulted in two major publications in top chemical physics journals (as well as invitations to present her work at national and international symposiums). She worked as a chemistry professor for over 40 years and was a multitalented person. She made all the curtains in her house, made clothing for her daughters, published papers, taught classes, loved to draw pictures, loved to paint, loved to cook and she loved spending time with her family. She was an excellent scientist, educator, artist and an amazing mother. She is survived by her husband of 40+ years, Edward Rosenberg; her daughters Levai Burns and Jennifer Rosenberg; stepdaughter Anna Booker (married to Noah Booker, grandchildren Julian and Flora); her son David Rosenberg (married to Marah, grandchildren Heidi and Lana Joy); her brothers Anton Valencich and Karl Valencich; and her sister Valerie Sparks. There will be a celebration of her life at the Oasis Clubhouse, 29100 Midway Summit Road, Menifee, CA 92584, on August 17, 2019, at 1 PM. If, instead of flowers, someone would like to make a donation the family asks that donations be made to a . Oasis Clubhouse (951) 301-7466 WL00206460-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 21, 2019