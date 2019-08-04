|
|
August 25, 1963 - July 23, 2019 Dr. Troy Alan Knechtel, 55, entered his eternal home on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019, while surrounded by family at the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock, NC. Troy was born in Los Angeles, CA, on August 25th, 1963, to Gordon and the late Nancy (Garmo) Knechtel. At six feet ten inches tall, he used his athletic talents to play basketball at Hemet High School, Westmont College, professionally in Germany and Brazil, and to minister for the sake of the gospel of Jesus Christ for several years with Sports Ambassadors. His career as a teacher and administrator led him all over the country, including, most recently, to Tennessee, where he served as the University School Director at East Tennessee State University. His heart for children and passion for learning were evident in every life he touched. With gentle humility, patience, and selflessness, Troy continually considered those around him to be more significant than himself (Philippians 2:3). In all he did, Troy sought to live out the wisdom of Proverbs 3:5-6 ("Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.") Troy is survived by his wife (Sue), his children (Meghan and Adam) and their spouses, his grandson (Theo), his brothers (Doug, Dave, and Bryan), his father (Gordon), several nieces, nephews, extended relatives, friends, neighbors, coworkers, and countless other souls who were blessed by the grace of God through the life Troy lived. A memorial service and celebration of Troy's life will be held at 2:30pm on Sunday, August 18th, 2019, at Calvary Chapel Hemet located at 26121 Hemet Street in Hemet, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to the MSA Coalition – an organization devoted to discovering a cure for the disease that took Troy's life; https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-donation/ An online memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com WL00207580-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 4, 2019